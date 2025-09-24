PA School Bus Driver Trying To 'Cook' Children Turns Heat Up To 100 Degrees, Police Say

Harvey Sliker, 75, of Utica, allegedly forced children ages 5 to 12 to close their windows before blasting the heater during an afternoon ride in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Sept. 17, according to Sugarcreek Borough police.

Sliker told the children he was “going to cook you all” after the windows were shut, officers said. While the outside temperature was 74 degrees, police determined the closed windows and heater could raise the bus cabin to between 95 and 100 degrees.

He also threatened to bring a paddle on the bus the following day, leaving the children in fear of serious bodily injury, police said.

Working with Valley Grove Elementary School, Sugarcreek Borough police filed the following charges against Sliker:

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Sliker has also been issued a no-trespass letter, barring him from all school property and events, authorities said.

The school district released the following statement:

"We take the safety of our students and school community very seriously, and we appreciate the parents who reached out to bring this matter to our attention."“The contractor has assured us that the individual will no longer be driving for them, and a new driver began Thursday morning."

