Troopers were dispatched to a home on Pender Avenue in Burrell Township, Indiana County, around 7:16 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, for a reported stabbing.

Jessica Lynn Morelli, 36, of Blairsville, was found at the residence along with the victim, identified in the criminal complaint as 66-year-old William Joseph Collins. According to the complaint, Collins was discovered in a wheelchair with blood on his back, head, arms, and stomach. A knife was recovered from the wheelchair.

Collins was transported to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he was pronounced dead, according to the police. The complaint states he had been stabbed approximately 12 times.

Morelli was arrested without incident at the scene and taken to the Indiana County Jail. Court records show she is charged with Felony Criminal Homicide, Felony Aggravated Assault, and Misdemeanor Possession of an Instrument of Crime.

Her preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. on Monday, Oct. 6, where bail was denied. Morelli remains in custody at Indiana County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Family members of Collins, known to loved ones as Mr. Bill or Jody, have started a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral expenses. His daughter, Melissa Collins, described him as “the heart of our family and a father figure to everyone who knew him.” She wrote that his home-cooked meals and generosity brought people together, adding that the family is now traveling from Michigan to Pennsylvania to honor him.

The fundraiser had raised more than $1,000 of its $1,300 goal as of Tuesday, Oct. 7.. Donations can be made here.

The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is assisting state police with the investigation.

