Jason Elijah Garling, 40, was arrested following the violent altercation on Polidor Road just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, according to police.

Garling threw the brick, striking a 49-year-old Greencastle woman in the forehead during the dispute, troopers detailed in the release. Her condition has not been disclosed.

Garling was immediately taken into custody at the scene and is currently housed at Franklin County Jail, state police said.

Court records show Garling was charged with felony aggravated assault – attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor simple assault on Nov. 24, 2024. His bail was set at $25,000 unsecured during his preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Kristin D. Nicklas the same day.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. in Franklin County Central Court, according to his docket.

