Fatal Crash on Olde Scotland Road/Route 696

A deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and two cars has shut down a portion of Olde Scotland Road in Southampton Township, Franklin County, authorities said.

A coroner's van in Pennsylvania.

 Photo Credit: Berks County Coroner's Office
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened near the intersection of Olde Scotland Road (Route 696) and Pineville Road around 10 a.m. on Monday, April 28, dispatchers confirmed.

At least one person was killed in the collision, officials said. It remains unclear if there were any additional injuries or fatalities.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene shortly after the crash, according to county control officials.

Olde Scotland Road is currently closed in the area of Pineville Road as emergency crews remain on scene.

Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more details. Check back here for updates. 

