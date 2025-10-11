Elderly Woman Stabbed To Death In PA Senior Living Facility: Police

The Eastern Mon Valley Regional Police were notified at 9:58 a.m. of a deceased woman inside a residence in the 400 block of Lobinger Avenue, Allegheny County Police said. The facility is called Shady Park Place, according to Google Maps.

Preliminary information indicates the victim appeared to have been stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The woman has not yet been publicly identified.

Brandywine Communities, which manages the building, told WPXI Channel 11 that their “focus right now is working with residents and supporting them,” and declined to release further comment.

Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

