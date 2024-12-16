Dru N. Feeley, of Hagerstown, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, near mile marker 6.9, troopers said.

He was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon at a high speed in the left lane of I-81 North when he struck the rear of a 2021 Peterbilt 579 tractor-trailer, investigators said.

The tractor-trailer, driven by 34-year-old Michael May of Kemp, Texas, had merged from the right lane to the left lane to avoid a vehicle stopped on the shoulder, police explained.

The force of the collision ejected Feeley from his car and onto the roadway. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

The Dodge Neon sustained disabling damage and came to rest against the trailer of the Peterbilt on the northbound shoulder of I-81.

May was uninjured in the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone with dash camera footage of the incident to contact PSP Chambersburg at (717) 264-5161, referencing CAD #: PA24-1611587.

Feeley, a Class of 2021 graduate of South Hagerstown High School, excelled in varsity baseball, basketball, and football, according to his social media. He was also a Boy Scout.

Additional details about Dru were not immediately available. His family is invited to share more details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

