Double Fatal Crash On I-81 Hospitalizes 2: Pennsylvania State Police

The single-vehicle crash led to two people being pronounced dead at the scene, and the two other passengers were taken to local hospitals for injuries, according to PA State Police.

The deadly happened on I-81 South at mile marker 5.5 in Antrim Township, Franklin County at 1:54 a.m., troopers detailed in the release.

Southbound lanes were closed for over five hours Wednesday morning between Exit 10: PA 914 Marion and Exit 5: Greencastle - Waynesboro, according to PennDOT. The interstate reopened around 7:25 a.m., according to PSP.

The cause of the crash is unknown at the time of publishing and the names of the victims have yet to be released.

