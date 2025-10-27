Desmond Pantaja Sr., of Falling Waters, West Virginia, was driving a 2026 International Harvester LT62A when he veered off the right side of the highway, striking a mailbox, a utility pole, and an embankment before the truck came to rest on its passenger side, troopers from the Chambersburg station said in the report.

The crash occurred about 898 feet south of Greenview Drive in Antrim Township around 2:58 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23.

Pantaja was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, and no EMS transport was required, police said.

Authorities said the cause appeared to be a "potential medical episode" prior to impact.

Pantaja’s son, Desmond Jr., shared a heartfelt message following his father’s death, writing:

"Words can’t describe how I’m feeling rn but I’m not okay and trying to process that you’re no longer here. You were my hero, my best friend, and my mentor. I’m gonna try to stay strong for Mommy and my siblings because I know that’s what you would want. I really wish you were still here to hear your voice. We had our differences and we had our fun. I’m forever grateful to have you in my life and the times I spent with you. I’m happy to know you’re no longer in pain. Rest easy Daddy I love you so much.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greencastle and receive free news updates.