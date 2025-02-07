Rostraver Township Police and county detectives responded to the 900 block of Route 136 just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday after the child’s emergency call reported a shooting.

Officers arrived to find Robert Chaplin, 34, standing in the driveway. Inside, they discovered Estela Rivera Vasquez, 35, lying on the basement floor near a door with a gunshot wound to the right side of her chest, officials said.

She was rushed to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead an hour later.

Investigators recovered spent shell casings and a black firearm near Vasquez’s body. Chaplin, identified as her live-in boyfriend, was arrested at the scene.

In the days leading up to her killing, Estela Rivera Vasquez made a pair of poignant Facebook posts that now carry an eerie weight. On the evening of February 1, she changed her profile picture to an October photo of herself and Robert Chaplin, the man now charged with her murder.

Just two minutes later, at 6:02 p.m., she shared a reflective quote attributed to Buddha:

"What is the difference between I like you and I love you? Beautifully answered by Buddha: When you like a flower you just pluck it. But when you love a flower, you water it daily. One who understands this, understands life."

These were her final posts. The meaning behind her words remains unclear, but in hindsight, they paint a haunting picture of a love story that ended in tragedy.

Vasquez, originally from Guatemala, was the mother of three children, authorities said. The children were inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not physically harmed. They are now in the care of relatives.

Her mom wrote on social media:

"Mi hija descansa en los brazos de su Salvador Estela Abigail Rivera desde el cielo cuidara mi padre por tus pequeños..."

Which translates to:

"My daughter rests in the arms of her Savior Estela Abigail Rivera from heaven my father watch over your little ones.."

Chaplin was charged with criminal homicide and denied bail, according to Ziccarelli.

The district attorney thanked Rostraver Township Police Chief Scott Sokol and first responders from multiple agencies, including Pennsylvania State Police Belle Vernon, Monessen Police, West Newton Police, and Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services, for their assistance in the case.

