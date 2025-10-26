The crash happened around 6:42 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, in the 11900 block of Molly Pitcher Highway at South Washington Street, according to the PSP–Chambersburg report.

Troopers said a Honda Prologue stopped at the South Washington Street stop sign, then continued without clearance and was struck by a northbound Nissan Altima on Molly Pitcher Highway. Both vehicles had disabling damage and were towed by Abe’s Auto Service, investigators said.

The Nissan’s driver, Bonnie Cornelious, 81, of Willow Hill, was taken to Meritus Hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

The Honda’s occupants, a 47-year-old woman driver and a 23-year-old man passenger, both from Hagerstown, were not injured, according to state police. PSP identified them as Trinita Vargas, the driver, and Joseph Ashby, the passenger.

PSP–Chambersburg Trooper Zachary Pellock is the investigating officer. The case number is PA 2025-1319302, the report shows.

