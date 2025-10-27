A Few Clouds 59°

SHARE

$3 Million Scratch-Off Sold At Pennsylvania Grocery Store

A Pennsylvania Lottery player just became a multimillionaire after purchasing a $3 million-winning scratch-off, officials announced on Monday, Oct. 27.

Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Photo Credit: Canva/BanksPhotos
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The winning $3,000,000 Golden Ticket was sold at Richland SHOP ‘n SAVE, located at 5375 William Flynn Highway in Richland Township (Allegheny County) according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

The $30 game offers top prizes of $3 million. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com, the release said.

Winners are urged to sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 to make arrangements to claim their prize.

All Lottery prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable taxes and withholding, officials added.

to follow Daily Voice Greencastle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE