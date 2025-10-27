$3 Million Scratch-Off Sold At Pennsylvania Grocery Store

The winning $3,000,000 Golden Ticket was sold at Richland SHOP ‘n SAVE, located at 5375 William Flynn Highway in Richland Township (Allegheny County) according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

The $30 game offers top prizes of $3 million. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com, the release said.

Winners are urged to sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 to make arrangements to claim their prize.

All Lottery prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable taxes and withholding, officials added.

