Kwan Woo Lee, 29, of Wyncote, allegedly purchased hundreds of hard drives from Seagate Technology, then filed warranty claims saying they were defective. Under company policy, Seagate issued replacements on the promise the originals would be returned.

But investigators say Lee never returned the hard drives — which were fully functional — and instead resold them on the secondary market.

To avoid being charged for the missing drives, Lee allegedly used prepaid credit cards, which prevented Seagate from billing him when the original items never came back. Authorities say he pulled this off more than 30 times.

In total, Lee received over 400 hard drives at 18 addresses across Montgomery and Butler counties, according to the Office of Attorney General. Investigators traced the fake email accounts and phone numbers used for the claims directly to him.

“This defendant took advantage of a company’s warranty program to intentionally defraud the company and make money — that is theft,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Thanks to the hard work of my Financial Crimes Section, we were able to stop this defendant from continuing on with this scheme.”

Lee was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and bail was set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 10.

He is charged with:

Corrupt Organizations.

Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Receiving Stolen Property.

Access Device Fraud.

Deputy Attorney General Noelle Wilkinson is prosecuting the case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Glenside-Wyncote and receive free news updates.