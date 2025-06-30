Jackpot! $3M Winning Scratch-Off Ticket Sold At Wyncote Business

The top-prize ticket came from The Hunt for $3,000,000, a $30 Scratch-Off game offering multi-million dollar winnings. It was sold in Wyncote at Vid Enterprises Inc., located at 1000 Easton Road.

As a bonus, the store will receive a $10,000 commission for selling the lucky ticket, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winner has not yet been identified. Lottery officials encourage all players to sign the back of their tickets and call 1-800-692-7481 to claim prizes.

The Hunt for $3,000,000 is still active, and additional top prizes remain up for grabs. Scratch-off prizes must be claimed within one year of the game’s end-sale date, as posted at palottery.com.

