Vehicle Crashes Into Adams County Home, Pins Woman Beneath Car (Photos)

A woman was pinned beneath a car and flown to a hospital after a vehicle slammed into her Adams County home, dispatchers confirmed on Monday, April 21.

The scene of a car into a home in Adams County.

 Photo Credit: Road Ranger's Towing & Recovery Services
Emergency cruise at the scene of the car being removed from the house in Adams County.

 Photo Credit: Road Ranger's Towing & Recovery Services
A crane being used to remove the car from the building in Adams County.

 Photo Credit: Road Ranger's Towing & Recovery Services
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The crash happened near the intersection of Crooked Creek Road and Route 30 in Adams County around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, according to dispatch logs.

The vehicle struck the home and pinned both the driver and the homeowner, Road Ranger’s Towing & Recovery Services said.

The homeowner was reportedly trapped underneath the vehicle and had to be rescued by the tow crew, who lifted the car off of her before emergency crews could treat her at the scene.

She was then flown to a hospital by helicopter to be treated for injuries. The severity of her injuries has not been disclosed.

Details about the driver or what caused the crash have not been released.

