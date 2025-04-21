Vehicle Crashes Into Adams County Home, Pins Woman Beneath Car (Photos)

The crash happened near the intersection of Crooked Creek Road and Route 30 in Adams County around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, according to dispatch logs.

The vehicle struck the home and pinned both the driver and the homeowner, Road Ranger’s Towing & Recovery Services said.

The homeowner was reportedly trapped underneath the vehicle and had to be rescued by the tow crew, who lifted the car off of her before emergency crews could treat her at the scene.

She was then flown to a hospital by helicopter to be treated for injuries. The severity of her injuries has not been disclosed.

Details about the driver or what caused the crash have not been released.

