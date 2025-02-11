Troopers responded to Ray Derita, 48, and Stephanie Derita’s, 47, home on Old Harrisburg Road in Straban Township on Friday, Feb. 7, for a domestic dispute. While there was no physical altercation, police said they immediately became concerned about the squalid conditions inside the home.

“The floor was covered in feces and urine, making it impossible to step anywhere without stepping in feces,” troopers wrote in court documents.

The Adams County SPCA was called to assist and found dogs ranging in age from three weeks to eight years old. Police said there was no food or water anywhere in the home.

Ray Derita initially told investigators he had “about 37” dogs and agreed to surrender some, but insisted on keeping others. As officials worked to remove the animals, they discovered one trapped between couch cushions—severely emaciated, covered in bugs, and suffering from seizures. The dog had to be euthanized at a veterinary hospital, police said.

Authorities removed 51 dogs, leaving 12 behind, but on Monday, Feb. 10, a judge ordered all 63 dogs to be surrendered to the SPCA.

“All of the dogs are severely unsocialized, having never been outside, touched grass, or even felt sunlight on their skin,” the SPCA said in a statement. “Many are emaciated, and most of the females are pregnant—including some as young as seven months old.”

This marks the largest single intake of animals in the SPCA’s 49-year history. The shelter is now closed to the public due to the overwhelming need for care. The dogs require extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation before they can be considered for adoption, officials said.

Ray Derita is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, child endangerment, neglect of animals, and prohibited possession of a firearm due to a prior burglary conviction. Stephanie Derita is charged with child endangerment and neglect of animals, police said.

The Adams County SPCA is seeking donations of towels, blankets, dog food, and other supplies to support the rescued animals. Monetary donations can be made through their website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gettysburg and receive free news updates.