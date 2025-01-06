Zellars, 31, was stopped by Pennsylvania State Police in near Gettysburg on Tuesday, Dec. 26, after her vehicle was flagged by an Automatic License Plate Reader, authorities said.

While she appeared safe and in no distress during the encounter, police said, Zellars has yet to return home, leaving her family desperate for answers.

"Our loved one has NOT returned home as of today," Zellars' mother said in a heartfelt social media post shared on Jan. 5. The post, accompanied by calls for action, urged the public to check for updates and use the hashtags #MartinaZellars and #ReturnHome to spread awareness.

Family and friends have flooded social media with their prayers and appeals for information.

"Please send powerful prayers and positive energy to [her family] as they are worried to death," a family friend wrote. "I pray that Martina returns home safely."

Zellars was last seen in her vehicle on US Route 15 North in Adams County. Prior to this, she was last seen on Dec. 23, 2024, in the 100 block of Arta Lane in Greensboro, North Carolina. She is described as a 31-year-old Black woman with a light complexion, standing 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. Martina has long brown hair, gray eyes, and was believed to be traveling in a white Lexus IS 350 with Ohio license plate HPX 9093. Her family is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact local authorities, and if Zellars sees this, she should reach out to them. They remain concerned for her well-being and note that she may need medical attention.

