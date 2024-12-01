Manuel Navarro Keadle-Savoy, 22, of Gettysburg, entered the employee-only kitchen of The Gettysburger on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1:43 p.m., demanding to speak with the restaurant’s owner, Lisa, according to police. He threatened employee Conner Lambert, Lisa's son, saying he would "cut" him multiple times and stating that “Lisa needs to get the s*** slapped out of her,” the affidavit states. Keadle-Savoy allegedly threw a shoe at Lambert and was asked to leave multiple times before Lambert, fearing for his safety, stepped away from the situation.

Keadle-Savoy later called the restaurant, telling the manager he would "beat Lambert's a**" and wait for him to leave work, police said.

Approximately an hour later, Keadle-Savoy returned to the property and caused another scene, including giving a witness the double middle finger, making a homophobic slur, and slamming his fist on a car hood while walking into traffic. Police located him nearby and placed him under arrest.

While being escorted to a patrol car, Keadle-Savoy reportedly slammed his head against the hood, damaging the vehicle. During transportation to Adams County Prison, he kicked and banged his head against the partition of the patrol car, police said.

Charges and Upcoming Court Hearing

Keadle-Savoy faces the following charges, according to court documents:

Misdemeanor 1: Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another

Misdemeanor 2: Institutional Vandalism of Educational Facilities

Misdemeanor 3: Harassment - Communicating Lewd or Threatening Material

Summary: Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser

Summary: Disorderly Conduct - Engage in Fighting

The incident occurred on Nov. 16, 2024. Keadle-Savoy's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Matthew Robert Harvey, according to court records.

