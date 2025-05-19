Partly Cloudy 63°

Man Crushed To Death By Forklift At Beckley’s RV In Gettysburg: PA State Police

A man was crushed to death by a forklift in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Monday, May 19.

A stock image of a forklift.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/emkanicepic
Jillian Pikora
Troopers responded to Beckley’s RV located in the 4000 block of York Road (Route 30), east of Gettysburg in Mount Pleasant Township for a reported workplace accident involving a white non-Hispanic male who became trapped beneath a forklift, according to the release.

The 65-year-old victim from Mount Holly Springs died from his injuries before first responders arrived, investigators said.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death. The investigation remains ongoing, troopers noted.

