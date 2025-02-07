Fair 43°

Man Crushed To Death After Getting Pinned Beneath Truck: PA State Police Gettysburg

A 54-year-old Mount Pleasant Township man was killed in an accident while working on his truck, becoming pinned under the vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police and the Adams County Coroner's Office announced on Friday, Feb. 7.

 Photo Credit: Irishtown Volunteer Fire Company
 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
Jillian Pikora
The tragic incident occurred at a residence on the 500 block of Tall Oaks Road. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 3:04 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, after a passerby noticed a man unresponsive under a truck near the edge of a driveway and called 911, Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill said.

When first responders arrived, they found the man trapped under the front axle of the vehicle. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at 3:37 p.m., according to Pennewill.

The investigation revealed that the victim appeared to have been working on his truck when he became pinned between the axle and the ground. No vehicle jack was located at the scene, Pennewill said.

United Hook & Ladder, Community LifeTeam EMS, Irishtown Volunteer Fire Company, and Gettysburg Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

The victim's identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. Pennsylvania State Police classified the death as accidental.  

