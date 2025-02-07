Man Crushed To Death After Getting Pinned Beneath Truck: PA State Police Gettysburg

The tragic incident occurred at a residence on the 500 block of Tall Oaks Road. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 3:04 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, after a passerby noticed a man unresponsive under a truck near the edge of a driveway and called 911, Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill said.

When first responders arrived, they found the man trapped under the front axle of the vehicle. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at 3:37 p.m., according to Pennewill.

The investigation revealed that the victim appeared to have been working on his truck when he became pinned between the axle and the ground. No vehicle jack was located at the scene, Pennewill said.

United Hook & Ladder, Community LifeTeam EMS, Irishtown Volunteer Fire Company, and Gettysburg Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

The victim's identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. Pennsylvania State Police classified the death as accidental.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gettysburg and receive free news updates.