Kevin Lataille, 59, of Fayette County, Pennsylvania, had last been seen leaving work at an Eat'n Park in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Jan. 19, according to Missing People in America.

He was last spotted driving a bronze 2013 Hyundai Tucson with Pennsylvania license plates from a Kroger Fuel Center on University Avenue. His body was recovered after a vehicle was found submerged in Cheat Lake, according to Monongalia County and Pennsylvania officials.

The search began Saturday after police suspected Lataille’s car went over the Interstate 68 bridge. Ice rescue teams and dive units were deployed to the lake to aid in the recovery.

The Murrysville Medic One Dive Team shared in a Facebook post that their crew was called to assist with the challenging recovery mission, which involved multiple teams from Pennsylvania and West Virginia. "Due to the unique circumstances and difficult recovery, teams from Pennsylvania and West Virginia were assembled for the mission," the post stated.

"Ice rescue technicians walked along the interstate bridge locating car parts," the post explained. Divers cut an access hole in the ice and located the vehicle in 12 feet of water.

“Divers were able to confirm the vehicle’s color, make, and model, and also confirmed the vehicle was occupied,” the team wrote. The vehicle was then rigged for extraction by a large tow truck. Evidence collected from the scene was handed over to awaiting detectives.

Dive and ice rescue teams from Murrysville Medic One, Greensburg VFD, Donora VFD, Morgantown FD, Masontown VFD, and West Virginia DNR worked together to complete the recovery. “The dedication and awesome teamwork from all teams involved today made this recovery quick and safe,” the Murrysville Medic One Dive Team added.

The vehicle was extracted from the lake early Sunday morning using specialized equipment and hoisted to the Interstate 68 bridge deck. Lataille was pronounced dead at the scene.

About Kevin Lataille:

Lataille was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who served as a Hospital Corpsman. He later pursued Medical Laboratory Technology studies at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) and graduated from the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps School. Originally from Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Lataille attended Woonsocket High School and the Woonsocket Area Career & Technical Center, where he specialized in Health Occupations.

Lataille had been working as an associate at Next on Deck Productions in Pennsylvania while residing in Smithfield with his wife, Lisa Ross-Lataille. Known for his dedication and kind spirit, he leaves behind family and friends mourning his loss.

The investigation into how the car left the bridge is ongoing. No further details have been released. Lataille’s family and friends have asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Family members are invited to share additional details or tributes by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

