Employee Accused Of Stealing $12K From Adams County Fire Company: Police

The Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) staffer was criminally charged by Conewago Township police on Sunday, June 9, President John Warner said.

Warner confirmed the accused has been fired and emphasized the importance of transparency and community trust.

"As a volunteer organization serving the public, we are dedicated to ensuring all funds are managed with utmost integrity,” Warner said in a prepared statement. “We were surprised and saddened by the money taken from our fire company that serves our community.”

To prevent similar incidents in the future, Warner said the board is introducing additional financial oversight protocols.

The employee’s name and specific charges have not been publicly released as of Tuesday, June 11.

Anyone seeking further information can contact President John Warner at 717-637-9621 or president@company29.org.

