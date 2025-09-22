Overcast 62°

Driver Killed After Car Hits Guide Rail, Gets Rear-Ended On US 15 In Adams County: PSP

A driver was killed after a two-vehicle crash on US 15 in Tyrone Township, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash happened near Mile Marker 18.4 on the northbound side on Sunday, Sept. 21, at 5:28 a.m.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
A 2019 Volkswagen Jetta left the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a guide rail in the median, disabling in the left lane of US 15 North, according to the PSP. A 2019 Ram approached and could not stop, striking the Jetta from behind, pushing it across the median into the southbound lanes and down an embankment, investigators explained.

The Jetta’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The Ram’s driver was treated for minor injuries on scene and later released, according to the report. All vehicles were towed.

