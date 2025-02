Troopers from the Gettysburg Patrol Unit rushed to a report of animal cruelty at 2630 Shippensburg Road late Thursday night, Feb. 13 at 11:41 p.m., according to the release.

The dog's condition remains undisclosed, but police confirmed they are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.

