Rain Fog/Mist 46°

SHARE

Daniel Moritz Killed In Adams County Crash: PA State Police

A 43-year-old Adams County man was killed when his truck crashed into a tree, Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg said.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Daniel Moritz, of Orrtanna, was driving a 2000 Ford F250 SuperCab south on Cold Spring Road near Whipporwill Lane when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed into the northbound lanes, left the roadway, and struck a tree at 6:12 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, according to state police.

Moritz was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. His truck continued south before coming to rest on the left shoulder and was later towed from the scene.

No other vehicles were involved, and Moritz was not transported by EMS, authorities said. Police cited safe speed violations as the primary cause of the crash.

Details about Daniel's life were not available at the time of publishing. His family is invited to share information about any fundraisers, a funeral, a statement, or photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

to follow Daily Voice Gettysburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE