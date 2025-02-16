Daniel Moritz, of Orrtanna, was driving a 2000 Ford F250 SuperCab south on Cold Spring Road near Whipporwill Lane when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed into the northbound lanes, left the roadway, and struck a tree at 6:12 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, according to state police.

Moritz was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. His truck continued south before coming to rest on the left shoulder and was later towed from the scene.

No other vehicles were involved, and Moritz was not transported by EMS, authorities said. Police cited safe speed violations as the primary cause of the crash.

Details about Daniel's life were not available at the time of publishing. His family is invited to share information about any fundraisers, a funeral, a statement, or photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gettysburg and receive free news updates.