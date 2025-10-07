Child Sextortion Case: Explicit Juvenile Photos, Apple Cash Stolen In Gettysburg, State Police

Troopers said explicit images of a juvenile’s genital area were taken along with a $100 Apple gift card and $60 in Apple Cash. The theft was linked to an account associated with an adult woman, investigators detailed.

The victim is listed as a male from Gettysburg. Authorities did not provide information on how the photos and funds were obtained.

The case remains under active investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gettysburg and receive free news updates.