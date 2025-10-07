Fair 75°

Child Sextortion Case: Explicit Juvenile Photos, Apple Cash Stolen In Gettysburg, State Police

Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg are investigating a child sextortion case after explicit photos of a juvenile and Apple Cash were stolen, according to a release issued on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Troopers said explicit images of a juvenile’s genital area were taken along with a $100 Apple gift card and $60 in Apple Cash. The theft was linked to an account associated with an adult woman, investigators detailed.

The victim is listed as a male from Gettysburg. Authorities did not provide information on how the photos and funds were obtained.

The case remains under active investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

