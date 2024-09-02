The six-foot tall Jacob David Dittenhafer, 36, of Loganville, was seen with a gun wearing a dark colored hoodie outside a home in the area of 300 block of Smith Rd, Straban Township on Monday morning, PSP Troop H PIO Megan Frazer told Daily Voice.

Initially the public was asked to avoid the area around Smith Road and Flickenger Road after Dittenhafer was spotted and fled on foot.

However, state troopers and other law enforcement personnel set up a perimeter and searched for him, taking him into custody around 10:44 a.m., Frazer said.

He was wanted on multiple warrants at the time of his arrest, Frazer explained.

Dittenhafer has a lengthy criminal record and infamous made headlines when he was involved in a home invasion in 2012, as Guns and Ammo reported at the time and court records show.

Court documents for this latest arrest were unavailable at the time of publishing. Check back here for possible updates.

