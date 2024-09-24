A Jump Bucks Scratch-Off sold for just $10 at the Turkey Hill located at 639 Main Street in McSherrystown. The store will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

This was a top winning prize for the game, and there are still five more top prizes left. Click here to learn more about the game.

The prize expires one year from the game's end-sale date, so the winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gettysburg and receive free news updates.