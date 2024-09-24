The progressive top prize-winning Cash Flow game ticket was sold at Universal Mart located at 3500 Kutztown Road in Laureldale on Friday, Sept. 20. The mart will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Cash Flow is a $5 Fast Play game with top prizes starting at $75,000. Click here to learn more about this print-on-demand game.

To see if you've won a prize scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the Ticket Checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App.

The holder of a top prize-winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. All prizes must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

