Top-Prize Winning Cash Flow Ticket Sold At Universal Mart

An instant ticket worth $169,717 was sold in Eastern Pennsylvania, the lottery commission announced on Monday, Sept. 23.

Universal Mart, 3500 Kutztown Road in Laureldale

Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)
The progressive top prize-winning Cash Flow game ticket was sold at Universal Mart located at 3500 Kutztown Road in Laureldale on Friday, Sept. 20. The mart will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Cash Flow is a $5 Fast Play game with top prizes starting at $75,000. Click here to learn more about this print-on-demand game.

To see if you've won a prize scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the Ticket Checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. 

The holder of a top prize-winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. All prizes must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. 

