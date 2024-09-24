"Armani Campos was in a serious car accident when the vehicle he was riding in collided with a tractor-trailer, pinning the car under the trailer and leaving all occupants in critical condition," Levi Yoder, a close family friend, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

The driver and a second passenger remain in critical condition, but are expected to survive the crash, Yoder told Daily Voice on Tuesday, Sept. 24 when nearly $4,500 had been raised in the GoFundMe.

The crash occurred on Sept. 17 on Route 61 in Tilden Township, according to Yoder and news accounts.

Daily Voice reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police for more details.

Hamburg Fire Chief Jarrod Emes told Daily Voice that there were "three significant traumas," but declined to disclose any other details. "I can't get into it," Emes said on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Witnesses said the car was speeding before its collision near the back end of the tractor-trailer, as the Republican Herald reported. The 18-wheeler was making a left turn onto an Interstate 78 ramp, the news outlet said quoting state police. The car's driver is 18 from Wyomissing and the second passenger is 17 from Reading, the outlet reported, noting that they were taken to Reading Hospital for their injuries.

The truck driver, 37 from Allentown, was evaluated at the scene by emergency medical personnel but declined to be taken to a hospital, the Republican Herald added.

"Armani gained his wings, and God gained an angel," Yoder wrote. "The Campos family would like to thank everyone for the countless thoughts and prayers over the past couple of days, as well as everyone who is able to donate. The community’s support means the world to them."

