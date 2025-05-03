Caleb James-Lorenze Simpson, 36, of Clarklake, was sentenced to 10½ to 25 years in state prison on Friday, May 2, 2025, following his March guilty plea to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and aggravated assault, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. He also received a concurrent 20-year probation term.

Common Pleas Judge Stephen A. Corr said Simpson deliberately traveled from Michigan to Bucks County to commit the violent crime and had numerous opportunities to stop but chose not to.

His co-defendant, Zackery Maximus Tucker, 23, of Quincy, was sentenced on March 14 to five to 12 years in prison, with restitution of $20,029.88 and a no-contact order for the victim, his family, and Comic Collection.

The robbery happened on Sept. 18, 2022, at Comic Collection, 83 Bustleton Pike. Simpson and Tucker entered the store wearing masks and pretended to be customers. When owner David Schwartz, 61, climbed a ladder to help them, Simpson knocked him down, sending him flipping to the floor.

Surveillance footage showed Simpson attacking Schwartz with brass knuckles and threatening him with a knife, while Tucker zip-tied him. They stole a laptop, keys, cash, comic books, Pokémon cards, action figures, and other merchandise before fleeing.

Schwartz was left zip-tied, bleeding, and bruised on the floor when officers arrived. He suffered broken ribs, broken teeth, and other serious injuries.

At Tucker's sentencing, Schwartz shared how the attack shattered his sense of safety after decades of running the store without incident.

“They took the sense of security and safety away from me,” he told the court.

The Lower Southampton Township Police Department, led by Detective Remo DiLello, worked with Adrian Township Police in Michigan and Pennsylvania State Police to investigate. DNA evidence and a public tip ultimately linked the men to the robbery.

First Assistant District Attorney Edward M. Louka prosecuted the case.

