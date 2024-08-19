DUI Driver Tries Stealing Victim's Vehicle As She Fills Gas Tank At Featerville Station: Police

Charles P. Casler was arrested at about 5 p.m. on Aug. 14 after fleeing the incident at a Sunoco station near the intersection of Street Road and Central Ave. in Feasterville, according to Lower Southampton police.

The vehicle, a red Ford pick-up truck, was stopped at the Elmwood Avenue intersection where the driver resisted arrest and ran off before he was apprehended by police.

Following his arrest, he was found to be under the influence of narcotics and in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia, police said.

Casler was charged with the following offenses; Attempted Robbery of a motor vehicle, Attempted theft of a motor vehicle, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunkenness, Evading Arrest or Detention on foot, Possession of drugs and Drug Paraphernalia.

He was arraigned on these charges with bail set at $150,000 and he was remanded to the Bucks County Prison. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28, according to court records.

