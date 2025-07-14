Zhong Ren, 44, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking, felony criminal conspiracy, felony theft by deception, felony criminal conspiracy, and misdemeanor impersonating a public servant, according to Ephrata police.

In March, scammers allegedly accessed the victim’s computer and convinced her to liquidate her life savings into gold bars, warning that her investment accounts were compromised. The criminals told the woman to surrender the gold to “federal employees” so it could be safeguarded in the Federal Reserve vault in Philadelphia, investigators said.

The victim complied, handing over $555,892 worth of gold bars to imposters who came to her home on the 200 block of Linda Terrace in Ephrata on two separate occasions in April, police said.

A joint investigation by Ephrata police and Buckingham police in Bucks County identified Ren as one of the suspects.

Authorities believe Ren may be linked to an international criminal organization that specializes in sophisticated financial fraud.

Ren was arrested on Thursday, July 10 and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Nancy G. Landis. His bail was set at $550,000, and he remains at the Lancaster County Prison.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Ephrata police.

