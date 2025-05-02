Zacharias S. Sayevskiy, 30, of Ephrata, allegedly raped a girl multiple times between 2010 and 2012, according to Detective Matthew Hinkle’s sworn statement. He was charged after the victim came forward in December 2024, the assaults ended when she was still under 13 years old, police said​.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

The victim, referred to as Victim One, told investigators that Sayevskiy penetrated her vagina with his penis on more than one occasion and also performed oral sex on her during that time, police said. She further reported that he used his hands and fingers to touch and penetrate her, according to the affidavit.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

The assaults allegedly happened when Sayevskiy was a teenager at a residence in the first block of South Heck Road in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, according to authorities.

Sayevskiy was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 6, and charged with:

Felony Rape of a Child.

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child.

Felony 3 Indecent Assault of a Person Less than 13 Years of Age​.

He waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Joseph C. Stauffer on Wednesday, April 2. The case has been transferred to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, where his formal arraignment is set for Friday, April 25 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom A​. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa is prosecuting the case.

Sayevskiy is currently free on $100,000 unsecured bail​.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ephrata and receive free news updates.