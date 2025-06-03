Seth Michael Quimby, 21, of Ephrata, is accused of pushing the door into the woman’s arm and stomach after she tried to separate herself from a verbal argument around 5 p.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025, according to Ephrata Police.

The woman had retreated to the bathroom and locked the door. Police say Quimby broke it open, forcefully striking her and leaving visible bruising. She declined medical treatment, but officers noted she is pregnant.

Quimby fled before police arrived but later turned himself in. He was charged with Simple Assault – Domestic Violence and Harassment, officers said.

Police also noted that Quimby violated his bail conditions by being at the residence and committing a new offense against the same victim.

This comes just weeks after an earlier incident on April 22, when officers say Quimby placed his hands around the woman’s throat, caused injury, and restricted her breathing. He was arrested at that time and charged with Felony Strangulation. His bail was set at $35,000 unsecured.

Following the May 30 incident, Quimby was processed and transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment. His new bail was set at $75,000, and he remains in custody.

Quimby is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

