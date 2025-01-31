Overcast 40°

Secret Recordings Made Of Women At Fashion Cents: Ephrata PD

A man was caught secretly recording women in the dressing rooms at an Ephrata consignment store, police announced on Friday, Jan. 31.

Fashion Cents Consignment Ephrata is located at 240 N Reading Road where Ten Thousand Villages was previously.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
An Ephrata Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Ephrata PD
Jillian Pikora
The suspect was taken into custody after being observed recording women without their consent at Fashion Cents Consignment Ephrata, 240 N Reading Road on Friday evening, Jan. 24, according to the Ephrata Police Department.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to recording women on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons, police said.

Authorities are now seeking to identify anyone who used the changing rooms between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on those days.

Anyone who may have been recorded is urged to contact Officer Wolpert at (717) 738-9200 ext. 273.

