The suspect was taken into custody after being observed recording women without their consent at Fashion Cents Consignment Ephrata, 240 N Reading Road on Friday evening, Jan. 24, according to the Ephrata Police Department.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to recording women on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons, police said.

Authorities are now seeking to identify anyone who used the changing rooms between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on those days.

Anyone who may have been recorded is urged to contact Officer Wolpert at (717) 738-9200 ext. 273.

