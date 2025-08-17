Scott Hale Stegman, 63, of Reisterstown, MD, was arrested after officers responded to the 300 block of Cocalico Street at 7:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12, according to the Ephrata Police Department.

Police determined that Stegman was swimming without clothing in a creek when his actions resulted in him exposing his buttocks to patrons of a locally held event, authorities said.

Stegman was charged with Misdemeanor Open Lewdness and Summary Disorderly Conduct, police detailed in the release.

He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

