Roberta “Berta” Mumma, a former Lancaster County resident and graduate of Ephrata High School, was identified as the victim of a 1984 homicide in Jack County, Texas, according to the Jack County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers.

Her skeletal remains were discovered in a remote area near Wizard Wells more than 40 years ago. Despite extensive efforts, her identity remained unknown until 2024 when investigators used advanced forensic testing and DNA analysis to confirm she was 25 years old at the time of her death.

Mumma’s last known location was in Tennessee before her remains were found in Texas, investigators said. Texas Rangers are seeking anyone who knew Mumma during her time in Tennessee or Texas.

“The smallest detail could be crucial in solving this case and bringing closure to Roberta ‘Berta’ Mumma’s loved ones,” authorities said in the release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Texas Ranger Michael Schraub at 940-549-0549 or michael.schraub@dps.texas.gov, or the Jack County Sheriff’s Office at 940-567-2161 or chauger@jackcounty.texas.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers, where information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

