The Ephrata Police Department said the investigation began in June 2025 after an anonymous tip reported suspected prostitution activity at ABC Rose Spa, located at 107 W. Main Street in Ephrata Borough.

Detectives determined that female employees were believed to be providing sexual services for money.

On Tuesday, July 29, officers executed a search warrant at the spa with assistance from the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police, and ZOE International, police said.

Qing Yin, 35, a Chinese national, was taken into custody and charged with Misdemeanor Prostitution & Related Offense, authorities reported. Yin was processed and released, with charges to be filed at Magisterial District Judge Landis’ office. A court date will be scheduled.

Investigators noted that all female staff members employed at ABC Rose Spa are Chinese nationals with no local addresses or community connections.

Police added that the business and building are being reviewed for possible Ephrata Borough codes violations.

The investigation into additional individuals potentially involved in illegal activity remains ongoing.

