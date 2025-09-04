Pedestrian Hurt In Hit-And-Run Crash In Ephrata: Police

The crash happened in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road, near 1080 Lincoln Road, at 7:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3, according to Ephrata police.

Investigators said a white Honda SUV or van struck the pedestrian before fleeing northbound on Lincoln Road. The vehicle is believed to have damage to the passenger-side mirror.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Residents in the 900 through 1100 block of Lincoln Road with video surveillance are being asked to review footage between 7:40 p.m. and 7:54 p.m. for potential leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Rader at 717-738-9200 ext. 268 or submit a tip

