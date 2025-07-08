Mupisi Mizowa, 43, was spotted driving recklessly around 7:23 p.m. on Monday, July 7, prompting a 911 call from another motorist, according to a release by Ephrata Police.

Two marked cruisers responded and attempted to stop Mizowa, but he refused to pull over despite the lights and sirens, officers said. Instead, Mizowa crashed into one of the cruisers before finally stopping, police detailed.

Officers said Mizowa showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. During the arrest, he allegedly kicked a police officer while resisting being taken into custody.

Mizowa was charged with the following offenses:

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Misdemeanor Fleeing An Accident Involving An Attended Vehicle.

Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.

Misdemeanor DUI.

Summary Driving While Suspended.

He was taken to Lancaster County Prison and held on $50,000 bail, according to police.

