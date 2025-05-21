Mom Helps 2 Teens Hide Out In Hotel After Thefts In Ephrata: Police

Crime Spree Caught On Camera

The thefts happened on Tuesday, April 30 in New Holland Borough. The items were taken from multiple unlocked vehicles along Brimmer Avenue, police say. Surveillance footage from the area was shared publicly, and tips from the community helped police identify the suspects.

The three accused—Logan Mitchell Druckemiller, 19, homeless but connected to Ephrata; Michael Allen Weaver, 18, of East Fulton Street in Ephrata; and a juvenile male—were all interviewed by detectives and allegedly confessed to being in the area and committing the thefts together.

Charges Filed

Druckemiller was charged with:

* Misdemeanor Theft From Vehicle (three counts).

* Misdemeanor Theft From Vehicle (four counts).

* Misdemeanor Criminal Conspiracy.

* Misdemeanor Criminal Attempt.

* Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors.

* Misdemeanor Access Device Fraud.

* Misdemeanor Furnishing Alcohol to Minors.

Weaver faces the same charges, excluding the access device fraud and furnishing counts.

Both were arraigned before Judge Jonathan Heisse. Druckemiller posted $15,000 bail, and Weaver was released after paying 10% of $5,000. The juvenile was referred to Lancaster County Juvenile Probation.

Motel Arrest And Mother's Role

Twelve days later, on Monday, May 12, New Holland and Ephrata police tracked Druckemiller to a room at the Black Forrest Inn motel in Adamstown Borough. Inside the room with him? His 38-year-old mother, Krystle Lynn Harsh, and a younger sibling.

Police say Harsh admitted to renting the motel room for her son, despite knowing he had multiple active warrants.

Harsh was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution on Tuesday, May 20 before MDJ Bearinger.

