Michael Lamarque Stole $77K+ From Family Member: PD

An Ephrata man is accused of forging more than 50 checks from a family member’s account, stealing nearly $78,000, Fairview Township police announced on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Michael Edward Lamarque

Photo Credit: Fairview Township PD
Police lights. 

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Michael Edward Lamarque, 33, of Charles Street, was arrested following an investigation into fraudulent checks reported in September 2024, authorities said.

Investigators determined Lamarque forged and passed 53 checks totaling $77,950 from a relative’s personal bank account, police said. The thefts occurred at a residence on Terrace Place in New Cumberland.

Lamarque was taken into custody on Feb. 3 and charged with felony forgery, felony financial exploitation of an older adult, and felony theft by deception, police said.

His bail was set at $25,000 unsecured by Magisterial District Judge Joseph Spadaccino, and he was released. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12.

