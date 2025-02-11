Michael Edward Lamarque, 33, of Charles Street, was arrested following an investigation into fraudulent checks reported in September 2024, authorities said.

Investigators determined Lamarque forged and passed 53 checks totaling $77,950 from a relative’s personal bank account, police said. The thefts occurred at a residence on Terrace Place in New Cumberland.

Lamarque was taken into custody on Feb. 3 and charged with felony forgery, felony financial exploitation of an older adult, and felony theft by deception, police said.

His bail was set at $25,000 unsecured by Magisterial District Judge Joseph Spadaccino, and he was released. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12.

