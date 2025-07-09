Mark Patrick McNeal, 69, of Ephrata, was charged with multiple felonies after a raid at his home uncovered graphic child sexual abuse material, according to the Ephrata Police Department.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant at McNeal’s home on the 100 block of Partridge Drive on Monday, June 3. The search, done alongside the Lancaster County Computer Task Force, led to the seizure of several devices allegedly containing “numerous images of naked children,” the department said.

McNeal was charged on Monday, July 1 with:

Felony Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (three counts).

Felony Criminal Use of Communication Facility (two counts).

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Nancy G. Landis, who set his bail at $50,000 unsecured.

