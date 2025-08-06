Joshua Lynn Kone, 18, of Harrisburg, admitted to stealing a 2019 Subaru Impreza from Camp Hill between the evening of Thursday, May 1, and the morning of Friday, May 2, according to the affidavit filed by the Camp Hill Police Department and the affidavit of probable cause obtained by Daily Voice on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The stolen Subaru was recovered unoccupied on the 2100 block of Brookwood Street in Harrisburg on May 3. Investigators say the vehicle was used in a burglary at Musser’s Outdoors, a gun shop at 438 North Reading Road in Ephrata, around 4:40 a.m. on May 2.

Detectives said 11 firearms were taken during the break-in. Forensic evidence tied Kone to the scene, and investigators later linked him to stolen guns recovered in other cases, including a May 18 robbery at a 7-Eleven in Lower Paxton Township where one of the firearms was found.

Kone was arrested at that scene and confessed during a joint interview with Harrisburg City Police, Ephrata Police, Lower Paxton Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), according to the affidavit.

He has been charged with one count of Felony Burglary, 11 counts of Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking, one count of Felony Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, and 11 counts of Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License, a Felony 3 offense. Kone remains incarcerated in Dauphin County on unrelated charges, police said.

Only five of the 11 stolen firearms have been recovered, police explained. The investigation into additional suspects remains ongoing.

