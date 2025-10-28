Joseph Shimp, 64, of Ephrata, was charged following an investigation into incidents that occurred in 2002 and 2003, according to the Ephrata Police Department.

Shimp faces six counts of Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With a Child, one count of Felony Rape of a Child, two counts of Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault, five counts of Indecent Assault, one count of Felony Unlawful Contact With a Minor, and one count of Misdemeanor Corruption of a Minor, police detailed in the release and court documents.

According to his docket, Shimp’s preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Torrey J. Landis at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Bail was set at $75,000 and posted later that day by a professional bondsman, records show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Landis on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

Daily Voice has reached out to the court for more details. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ephrata and receive free news updates.