Grace Louise Sensenig, 42, and Daryl Jay Sensenig, 41, of Reinholds, were arrested after Ephrata Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 800 block of Laurel Ridge Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 30, police said.

The juvenile had been living in a wooden shed about 100 yards behind the couple’s home since mid‑March, according to court filings obtained by Daily Voice. Investigators said the child was punished by being forced to stay in the shed due to what the couple described as “previous inappropriate behaviors.”

The shed had no water or bathroom, as stated in the affidavit. The victim was permitted to shower inside only once a week and otherwise had to drink from a hose. He was rarely allowed to use indoor facilities and instead forced to relieve himself outdoors — digging holes to defecate and wiping with leaves.

The juvenile also had to use money from his part‑time job to buy food, according to police.

On July 30, police said Daryl Sensenig tackled the child to the ground and applied pressure to his neck when the victim refused to return to the shed. Officers documented scratches and abrasions on the juvenile’s arm and neck area.

Grace Sensenig has been charged with Felony Endangering the Welfare of Children.

Daryl Sensenig faces Felony Endangering the Welfare of Children and Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Both were arraigned Thursday morning before Magisterial District Judge William R. Mankin II and released on $30,000 unsecured bail each, court records show. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, before Judge Clark Bearinger.

The juvenile has been placed in the care of extended family as the Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency continues its investigation, authorities said.

