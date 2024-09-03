Fair 69°

Fire Prompts Evacuation At Ephrata Pizza Hut: Authorities

A fire led officials to evacuate a Pizza Hut in Central Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 3. 

The Pizza Hut where a fire broke out on Tuesday, Sept. 3. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The fire broke out at the Pizza Hut located at 320 North Reading Road near the intersection when Dutchland Avenue in Ephrata at 12:05 p.m., according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

No injuries have been reported at the time of publishing. 

North Reading Road has been closed as crews work to knock down the blaze. 

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to investigate. 

Have photos or videos of this incident? Email them to jpikora@dailyvoice.com. 

