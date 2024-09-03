Fire Prompts Evacuation At Ephrata Pizza Hut: Authorities

The fire broke out at the Pizza Hut located at 320 North Reading Road near the intersection when Dutchland Avenue in Ephrata at 12:05 p.m., according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

No injuries have been reported at the time of publishing.

North Reading Road has been closed as crews work to knock down the blaze.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to investigate.

