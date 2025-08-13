Fair 73°

SHARE

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Ephrata Township Intersection: Police

A multi-vehicle crash in Ephrata Township has left one person dead, Ephrata police announced on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

An Ephrata Police vehicle. 

An Ephrata Police vehicle. 

 Photo Credit: Ephrata PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The collision was reported at the intersection of Newswanger Road and Martindale Road around 4:56 p.m., according to police and emergency dispatch.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, resulting in one fatality, authorities said. Details regarding injuries to the other drivers have not been released.

Ephrata Police were the primary agency on scene alongside Martindale Fire Company. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the fatality but has not released the victim’s identity.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Ephrata and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE