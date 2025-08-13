Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Ephrata Township Intersection: Police

The collision was reported at the intersection of Newswanger Road and Martindale Road around 4:56 p.m., according to police and emergency dispatch.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, resulting in one fatality, authorities said. Details regarding injuries to the other drivers have not been released.

Ephrata Police were the primary agency on scene alongside Martindale Fire Company. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the fatality but has not released the victim’s identity.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

