The child was found face down in the water for four to five minutes before a friend’s father and an off-duty nurse began CPR, according to the fundraiser. EMTs arrived moments later and flew him by helicopter from LGH to Penn State Children’s, where he remains in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

The boy has shown encouraging signs, including opening his eyes, squeezing nurses’ hands, and following simple commands, though he remains on a ventilator to rest, his mother Jaime Miller said.

He was supposed to start 5th grade this week. Instead, his family is at his bedside, praying for recovery. The boy is described as a soccer enthusiast who plays in fall and spring leagues and idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo.

The GoFundMe, organized by Elena Neidigh of Ephrata, had raised $1,263 of its $13,000 goal as of Tuesday. The money will help cover medical expenses, travel costs, and other needs tied to his long recovery.

