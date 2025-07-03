Anthony V. Pfund, 36, was found inside the residence in the 900 block of Rettew Mill Road with the adult female victim when Ephrata Borough police officers arrived around 1:52 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, 2025, investigators said.

Officers say Pfund removed a window screen, opened the window, and climbed inside. Once in the home, he allegedly assaulted the woman, prompting a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress.

Pfund was arrested at the scene and charged with the following:

Felony Burglary.

Felony Stalking.

Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

He was taken to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $120,000 bail.

