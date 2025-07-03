Partly Cloudy 84°

Anthony V. Pfund Charged For Burglary, Assault, Stalking: PD

A man forced his way into a woman’s home and attacked her during a terrifying Sunday afternoon break-in in Ephrata, police announced in a release on Wednesday, July 2.

Anthony V. Pfund, 36, was found inside the residence in the 900 block of Rettew Mill Road with the adult female victim when Ephrata Borough police officers arrived around 1:52 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, 2025, investigators said.

Officers say Pfund removed a window screen, opened the window, and climbed inside. Once in the home, he allegedly assaulted the woman, prompting a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress.

Pfund was arrested at the scene and charged with the following:

  • Felony Burglary.
  • Felony Stalking.
  • Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats.
  • Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

He was taken to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $120,000 bail.

